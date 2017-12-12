Delegation led by Eduard Sharmazanov leaves for Lithuania and Latvia

On December 12-16, the delegation comprised of the RA NA deputies Samvel Farmanyan and Suren Manukyan and led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker, the Head of the RA NA Armenia-Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov will be in Lithuania and Latvia on a working visit.

Within the framework of the visit the RA NA Deputy Speaker will have meetings with the Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis, the Deputy Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Inese Lībiņa-Egnere, the Chairs of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and on European Affairs of the two countries’ parliaments, those responsible in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.