Artsakh expects EU to step forward: Artsakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, Masis Mayilyan

Months ago the head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Piotr Switalski mentioned that the EU is ready to provide assistance for restoration after Artsakh conflict resolution, “consequently, when the conflict is resolved and when peace is established in Nagorno Karabakh, the EU will be ready to support the local residents with considerable financial means.”

Armenia and the EU signed the Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement on November 24, 2017. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Masis Mayilyan was asked what opportunities Artsakh sees both for Armenia and Artsakh in the context of the implementation of that agreement. “We, of course, support any initiative which contributes to the multiplication of the power of the Republic of Armenia”, noted Mr. Mayilyan, adding: “As regards the relations between Artsakh and the EU, the EU’s involvement in Artsakh was limited until today, which was expressed solely by supporting exclusively public diplomacy and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts. We have mentioned for many times that the necessity of establishing partnership between Artsakh and the EU, and, first and foremost, enlargement of the EU support towards democracy processes and transformation in our Republic has risen. In particular, such fields encompass the development of civil society institutions and free media, cooperation with Human Rights Defender’s Office and promotion of judicial system improvement. Another prospective direction for cooperation can become the support for the improvements in local self-government field. Lately we announced in Brussels that Artsakh is ready and open to such cooperation, regardless of the comprehensive regulation of the conflict and subsequently, we expect the EU to step forward.”

Emma GABRIELYAN