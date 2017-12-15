Precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of December 15, on 16-19 no precipitation is predicted. On December 20 in the most regions precipitation is predicted.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On December 20 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On December 15-19 the air temperature will not change considerably. At night of December 20 it will go up by 6-8 degrees, in the daytime it will go down by 3-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of December 15, on 16-19 no precipitation is predicted. On December 20 precipitation is predicted.