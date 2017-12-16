No precipitation expected

In the Republic

During the daytime of December 16, on 17-19 no precipitation is expected, on 20-21 precipitation is predicted in most regions.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s, on December 20 in separate places wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s. On December 16-19 the air temperature will not change considerably, at night of December 20 will go up by 6-8 degrees, during the daytime will go down by 3-4 degrees.

In Yerevan

During the daytime of December 16, on 17-19 no precipitation is expected, on 20-21 precipitation is predicted.