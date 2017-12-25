‘Shameful story’: Stepan Safaryan on Tatulyan’s inclusion in US sanctions list

“In Armenia they do not discriminate what kind of money enter Armenia’s economy. The United States warns that these individuals are members of the criminal world and consider them as a threat”, referring to the publication of the names of a group of persons linked to crimes and mafia by the US Treasury Department, said political analyst Stepan Safaryan.

Let us remind that the publication notes that three people on the list – Gafur Rahimov, Alimjan Takhhtunov (Taiwan) and Ruben Tatulyan – are suspected of financing representatives of mafia. Two organizations that Tatulyan deals with appeared in the list.

Ruben Tatulyan is a member of the Investors’ Club created by Karen Karapetyan, a club that would invest billions of dollars in Armenia.

“In this sense, Armenia has something to worry about, this is a shameful story, since for many years Armenia has not look at what are the origins of money entering our country. In recent years, the fight against terrorism, which also included the fight against organized crime and money-laundering, seems to have little impact on Armenia, and whether there are more such people involved in Karen Karapetyan’s Investors’ Club or it is the only person, it is hard to say, but one thing is obvious: Armenia should make conclusions. The US hints that these people are unwanted individuals, it expresses its position, without imposing it”.