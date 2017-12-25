Vanadzor-Alaverdi Highway Renovation Delayed: Passengers Suffer

There is a sign on one side of inter-state highway in the territory of Dzoraget village, Lori region, which holds that Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway renovation will be finished in February 20, 2018. It is evident that in February 20, 2018, the renovation of that highway will not be finished. According to the information we maintain, 1/3 of Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway has been asphalted, large-scale work should still be done there.

The renovation of Vanadzor-Alaverdi approximately 35 km sector has been launched since September 14, 2016. The traffic in that sector of Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway has been stopped since that day. The financial means for the renovation of the mentioned highway are received from the loans from European Investment Bank. 3 organizations are engaged in the renovation – “Kapavor”, “Chanaparh” and “Araratyanshin” LLCs.

Because of Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway renovation delays the residents of Lori and Tavush regions suffer. Noyemberyan-Vanadzor route microbuses and autobuses reach vanadzor and return through Odzun dangerous curves, passing additional 35 km. In the consequence of it, the price of the tickets has increased. Previously the cost of the tickets of autobus were 900 AMDs, and for the microbus – 1200 AMDs. Presently the price of the tickets for autobus amounts to 1200 AMD and for the microbus – 1500. The passengers complain, that they waste additional 40-50 minutes for passing the bypass road.