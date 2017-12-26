‘He is our President, he will do something’: Hrachya Harutyunyan’s family still waits fro President’s response

The President of the Republic of Armenia has not replied to Armenian driver, Hrachya Harutyunyan’s letter, who has been imprisoned in the Russian Federation since 2013, for 6 years and 9 months, informs Harutyunyan’s wife, Anahit.

Let us remind you that Harutyunyan, who was transferred to Armenia months ago, wrote a letter to Serzh Sargsyan, applying for a remission. “We have not received any response, but we are not hopeless, he is our President, he will do something”, tells Harutyunyan’s wife.

Harutyunyan’s letter constitutes: “Distinguished Mr. President: I left for the Russian Federation on June 13, 2013, with the aim or working. I worked as “Kamaz” truck driver for a month, after which an accident took place. During work time the brakes of the truck did not work and when I noticed it, I tried to upturn the truck not to harm anyone. However, at that time a bus full of passengers appeared in front of me. 18 people died and 60 gained injures as a result. I was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months imprisonment in the Russian Federation. 20.07.2017 I was transferred to the Republic of Armenia due to you. I am a volunteer of Artsakh War, I have participated in Nagorno-Karabakh War. Pursuant to Order N. 586 of December 20, 1996 by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, I have been awarded with the “Participant to Military Operations 1992-1994” pin. I had left for Russia with the objective of building my son’s gravestone. Now I apply to you with the request of granting me a remission with the expectation of managing my life in the future.”