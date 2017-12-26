Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:07 | December 26 2017
17:07 | December 26 2017

Two Women Stabbed with Knife in Gyumri: Suspect to Be a Shoemaker

Two Women Stabbed with Knife in Gyumri: Suspect to Be a Shoemaker

Today 2 women with cuts and wounds on different parts of their bodies have applied to Gyumri Medical Center: Gh. H. born in 1971 and Ts. G. born in 1980. As informed by Gyumri Medical Center vice-director, Armen Khachatryan, Gh. H. has been taken to hospital by a penetrating wound on the front wall of abdomen, she is being operated currently.

The next woman – Ts. G., has received a cut wound on front wall of abdomen, cut wound on left breast, left lower limb fracture, she is in the reanimation department.

Women have been taken to hospital not by ambulance, but by the car of their acquaintance. The latters have told that they have been stabbed with the knife by a shoemaker, to whom they had ordered a shoe: the latter has been not sober.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Accidents, Out of yerevan

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook