2017 top 10 sportsmen of Armenia revealed

As compared to the previous years, the procedure of choosing top sportsmen has been changed by the initiative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. Since this year, for the first time the public was also given an opportunity of choosing 10 sports heroes as well.

With the combination of SMS messages of sports-lovers and the voting of accredited journalists, 10 sportsmen having received the majority of votes, are considered top 10 of 2017 in Armenia. Furthermore, all sportsmen encompassed in top 10 are considered equal winners.

Here are the heroes of the sports year: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arthur Alexanyan, Levon Aronyan, Grigor Mkhitaryan, Maxim Manukyan, Hovhannes Bachkov, Simon Martirosyan, Edgar Stepanyan, Arthur Tovmasyan, Tigran Kirakosyan.

They will be awarded with similar prizes, named “Best Sportsman of Armenia 2017”, during the ceremony.