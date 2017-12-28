Essence of Christmas

As the New Year and Christmas are approaching, let us remember one of the most famous Christmas works of world literature, Charles Dickens’ novel, the hero of which, Ebenezer Scrooge, does not understand why people are joyful, why they love and help each other on Christmas holidays. And so, ghosts visit him one by one during holidays and through trials they radically redefine that gloomy, nasty person.

This is a Christmas fairy tale created by one of the best writers of all time in the mid-19th century. Like any fairy tale, it has its deep meaning. Things you do not pay attention to during the whole year you notice when the “moment of truth” arrives. Whatever you have not managed to do within the whole year, at least you plan to do next year. You apologize for those whom you have hurt. Throughout the whole year you have run after some illusory “victories”, “successes”, but at some point, you start thinking whether you really needed all that. Such “fairy” magic changes are happening with people at the New Year’s Eve.

In fact, that miracle is in our hands and it depends only on us. Evil idea comes and wants to “settle” in our head, we make it leave and “invite” a positive, bright idea instead. As a result, the “unwanted guest” has to leave you, because, as we know, we cannot think of two different things simultaneously.

And what to do if you are surrounded by evil and jealous ideas? As I have had the opportunity to write a few times about this, on the Internet, you can simply ignore reading them. When such evil thoughts are voiced face to face you cannot not to hear those, but you can not to pay attention to those. Finally, the “high-level conversation” is not necessarily to be built on slandering, gossiping about someone. You can change the topic, or keep silent until the negative energy of your interlocutor is not exhausted. After such simple actions you will live in another world. Indeed, it is not difficult to change the world, just we need to change ourselves, as Ebenezer Scrooge did.

Such things should be considered at any time, any day. But in the Christian world it is common to think about it during the Christmas holidays, when He was born, to show us the way out of our infirmities.