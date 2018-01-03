Hardly passable roads in Armenia

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on January 2 by 16:00 black ice is formed on some roads of Armenia.

Vardenyats pass, Sotk-Karvachar and Artik-Alagyaz roadways are difficult to pass.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Cooperation of the operative headquarters of the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation and operative groups is organized together with local governmental bodies and other operative services to ensure the people’s vital activities on the spot.

There are 2 heating points on the Upper Lars checkpoint, a room for mother and baby care is being prepared.

Public awareness events are organized including events through radio broadcasting.

According to the information received from the Crisis Management Center of the Republic of North Ossetia of the Russian Federation 90 trucks had crossed Lars border checkpoint on December 31.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia of the Russian Federation there are 84 vehicles accumulated on the Russian side.