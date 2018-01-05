Armenia ranks 88th in Forbes’ Best Countries For Business 2018 – Panorama

Armenia is ranked 88th in Forbes’ annual list of Best Countries for Business 2018.

The country lags behind all of its neighbors except Iran in the latest list rating153 countries. Georgia is in the 52nd place. Turkey comes the 56th, leaving behind Russia, which is placed 58th this year. Azerbaijan ranks the 70th, while Iran is in the 100th place.

The United Kingdom has been crowned the best country in the world for business in 2018. New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Hong Kong, Denmark, Ireland, Singapore and Switzerland are among the leading countries.

Forbes’ list is compiled relying on 15 different factors: property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, infrastructure, market size, political risk, quality of life, workforce, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape and investor protection.