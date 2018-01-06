The Armenian Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy served in all churches – Panorama

On January 6, the Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

The celebration of the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ starts on the evening of January 5 as the church day changes at 17:00 p.m., after the evening service. The celebration of the feast starts in the evening of January 5 and is continued on January 6.

In the evening of January 5 people take to their homes candles lit in the church symbolizing the divine light and the blessing of the Church. Lighting candles symbolizes also the light of Bethlehem star leading the magi from the east to the Baby Jesus.