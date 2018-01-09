World champions Artur Aleksanyan and Maksim Manukyan lead ranking list: armnoc.am

The World Wrestling Union (UWW) has published the updated ranking list.

Two Armenian wrestlers are in the first place in the new list of Greco-Roman wrestling. Champion of Olympic Games, World champion and triple champion of Europe Artur Aleksanyan is leading the 98kg ranking list, and World champion Maksim Manukyan leads the 80kg weight category list.

Karen Aslanyan (66kg, 5th place), Karapet Chalyan (75kg, 10th place), Artur Shahinyan (85kg, 13th place) are among 20 best Greco-Roman wrestlers.

Giorgi Ketoyev (97kg) and Levon Berianidze (97kg) have advanced in freestyle wrestling. Now Ketoyev is the fourth, and Berianidze is the third.

Garik Barseghyan (57 kg, 11th place), Valodya Frangulyan (61 kg, 19th place), Grigor Grigoryan (74 kg, 12th place) are also among the top 20.

Since the second half of last year, Frangulyan has changed his weight category and performs in 65 kg category.

New rules will be applied in wrestling since 2018: new weight categories have been added, other changes have been made.