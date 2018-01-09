CPJ recognizes global Press Oppressors amid Trump’s fake news awards

As U.S. President Donald Trump announces his “Fake Media” awards, the Committee to Protect Journalists names its global Press Oppressors—world leaders who use rhetoric, legal action, and censorship to try to silence their critics. The list features leaders from China, Egypt, Myanmar, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and the United States who have gone out of their way to attack the press and undermine the norms that support freedom of the media at a time when a record number of journalists are being jailed for their work.
“It’s staggering to see the extent to which some world leaders are so fearful of their critics and the truth,” said CPJ Advocacy Director Courtney Radsch, from Washington, D.C. “At a time when the number of journalists in prison globally is at a record high the failure of President Donald Trump and other leaders to stand up for press freedom risks weakening democracy and human rights.”
The Global Press Oppressors list includes four categories as well as an award for the Overall Achievement in Undermining Global Press Freedom:
Most Thin-skinned
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey
Runner-Up: President Donald Trump, United States
Most Outrageous Use of Terror Laws Against the Press
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey
Runner-Up: President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt
Tightest Grip on Media*
President Xi Jinping, China
Runner-Up: President Vladimir Putin, Russia
*This category excludes countries with no independent media, such as North Korea and Eritrea.
Biggest Backslider in Press Freedom
State Counselor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
Runner-Up: President Andrzej Duda, Poland
Overall Achievement in Undermining Global Press Freedom
President Donald Trump, United States