Issues on Armenian-Brazilian Relations Discussed in Parliament

On January 9, the Head of the RA NA Armenia-Brazil Friendship Group Shushan Sardaryan met with the Councilman of São Paulo Municipal Cabinet Office Gilberto Tonos Natalini.

Noting that the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Brazil was marked in the previous year, Shushan Sardaryan underlined that the bilateral ties had effectively developed during this period. In this context Mrs Sardaryan highlighted the role and significance of the parliamentary cooperation, particularly the activities of the Friendship Groups. To her conviction the further expansion of the ties between the local self-government bodies is also an impetus for the development of the Armenian-Brazilian relations.

The Head of the Friendship Group expressed her gratitude to the people of Brazil for adopting resolutions on recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Kampinas City Parliament of São Paulo State in 2011 and by the Federal Senate in 2015, as well as the state authorities for erecting a monument dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Armenia Square of São Paulo City.

Shushan Sardaryan also touched upon the reforms going on in our country the process of passing into the system of the parliamentary government, as well as the problems of the Armenian community.

Gilberto Tonos Natalini has noted that they take steps in voicing out loud the problems concerning the Armenian community, as well as the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh.