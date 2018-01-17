Gevorg Gorgisyan: ‘Nothing left other than walking out to street’

“Yelq” bloc MP Gevorg Gorgisyan referring to march against inflation initiated by this bloc said that they were left with no option other than walking out to the street, as other means of struggle had been exhausted.

“Those who say that struggling on the street cannot be a solution, they are probably not from the Republic of Armenia. Because all social problems in recent years have been solved as a result of movements. For example, 100-dram movement against the transport fare increase, or “I am against” movement against mandatory pension savings, etc.” the MP said.

According to him, when the Republican Party of Armenia insists that the people do not complain about the rise in price, they urge people to protest and show their dissatisfaction, to show that they are not willing to put up with anything they are exposed to.

“The Tax Code is actually a campaign against small and medium businesses. We know the source of the budget deficit: monopolies and corruption”, said Gorgisyan.

Nelly BABAYAN