“A unified transport route network is to be developed for the whole country” – PM visits Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies to get acquainted with the results of the activities and priorities carried out in 2017, as well as the tasks set for 2018.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan gave the floor to his deputies and the heads of department, who reported on the work done in their respective spheres.

Director General of ArmMotorroad SNCO Ashot Arshakyan reported on State budget-funded road construction programs. It was noted that 46 km interstate, 10 km republican and 13 km community roads had been repaired to a total cost of 12.3 billion drams. Asphalting works have been completed for the capital repair of M -2 Yerevan-Yeraskh-Goris-Meghri thought to the Iranian border, and the 850m-long M-3 Kuchak-Yeghipatush-Kuchak road section. Note that originally they were scheduled for completion in 2018.

A. Arshakyan noted that AMD 15.1 billion is envisaged for road construction activities in 2018: 6.5 billion for capital repairs, 1.9 billion for medium-scale repairs, and 6.7 billion for maintenance. It is envisaged to renovate 50 km interstate, 12 km republican and 10 km community roads.

The Premier noted that the work done so far is a low percentage of the total demand in road construction, and the targets should be higher in this respect. Karen Karapetyan instructed to increase the volume of roads to be reconstructed in the following way: 60 km – interstate, 15.6 – national and 13 km – community roads. The Head of Government stressed that it is necessary to classify the roads and develop an optimal logistics scheme according to the logic of “the best effective scheme for each community.” Karen Karapetyan instructed to digitize data and submit a corresponding map.

The Prime Minister next touched upon the average ancillary tariff in construction which, as assured by the responsible officials, was no less than that of 2016. Karen Karapetyan deemed it necessary to work more efficiently and make additional savings.

“We have savings in all spheres of economy. We expect the same of you. In 2018, the unit cost of construction works should be down at least 15-20%, and you have to reduce the cost price. I will check this figure while taking note of ministry performance reports for 2017. I have anticipated that the costs should be reduced in 2017,” the Prime Minister said and instructed to submit a tariff policy analysis for 2017.

Director General of Transport Programs Implementation SNCO Vardan Karapetyan provided information on the 12 credit and grant projects implemented in 2017, focusing specifically on the North-South Transport Development Corridor, the M6 Interstate Road Improvement Project, the Lifeline Road Improvement Project, and the Bagratashen border checkpoint bridge reconstruction projects. The overall performance is 83.7%; the actual performance – 41.4 billion drams. 2,484,109.0m3 earth works have been implemented, 43 bridges and overpasses – repaired and renovated, 28,044 square meters of drainage systems have been repaired, 69,7 km of asphalt works have been implemented. A 64.85 km long road section has been repaired.

First Deputy Minister Gagik Grigoryan reported progress in the development of a unified transport route network, as a result of which the number of unattended communities decreased from 220 to 170. As a short-term solution, 50 communities were included in the existing inter-regional routes

The Government has approved the terms of reference of a unified route network, the necessary data has been collected based on which the provinces were divided into regions featuring major cities, optimal routes and new timetables have been set. “A unified transport route network is to be developed for the whole country. The map should at least outline the ideal transportation network we want to see in the country, well aware of the bottlenecks faced in terms of tariffs, roads, passenger flows and so on,” the Premier said and issued relevant instructions. Minister Martirosyan assured that the document will have been be submitted to the Head of Government by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Deputy Minister Boris Demirkhanyan reported on the activities carried out in the field of information technologies. In particular, an IT service development program and a relevant action plan were said to have been approved for 2018. It is envisaged to carry out work in the field of telecommunications in order to ensure the transition from the 3G network to the 4G network and expand the 4G+ coverage. Reference was made to the recent rise in prices for compressed natural gas, diesel fuel and petrol, effective since January 1.