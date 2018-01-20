Armen Sargsyan and Vazgen Sargsyan not only partners, but also friends and relatives

Networks again refreshed the old and sordid gossip that after Vazgen’s [Vazgen Sargsyan – Armenian military commander politician] and slap Armen Sargsyan [candidate for president of ruling Republican party of Armenia] “fled” to London in February 1997 and resigned from the Prime Minister’s post. Vazgen’s eyes were turning red in anger whenever he read something about it.

Armen Sargsyan had a serious illness, thank God and modern medicine that he recovered. They were not only partners with Vazgen, but also friends and relatives.

In September 1999, Armen Sargsyan went to Washington from London. He helped Vazgen to prepare for talks with Vice President Albert Gore and other officials. They were discussing all the nuances before the meeting, I have witnessed myself. Definitely, they were good friends and allies.

You should not defame Vazgen’s memory, should not discredit Armen Sargsyan with cheap tricks. None of them would allow themselves to slap or to leave a slap without a response.

Here are Vazgen Sargsyan and Armen Sargsyan in Washington, DC in 1999, in the picture.

Hopefully, you will put an end to that silly rumor soon.

Tigran HAKOBYAN