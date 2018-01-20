EU boosts Armenian civil society with additional support

On 19 January, the EU announced that it is providing new support to Armenian civil society to implement activities in the sphere of promotion and protection of human rights and active citizenship.

Five new civil society projects aim to stimulate Armenian civil society organisations to take the initiative to gather information and promote public discussions. The projects reflect the common values identified and confirmed by the country and the EU in the Comprehensive Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia (CEPA), signed on 25 November 2017.

“The EU Delegation is launching five new important civil society projects that will be engaging Armenian citizens in different governance and human rights activities,” said EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski. “I very much hope that these new projects will encourage more young people and ordinary citizens to engage in public discussions on important issues in Armenia.”

The new projects will engage Armenian citizens, including women and youth, in work on human rights, budget transparency, capacity building of women’s organisations, assessments and discussions of the situation in closed institutions, said the EU press release. They will also aim to enhance the knowledge of citizens in rural communities and civil society organisations on the steps to reducing their energy costs through new technology.