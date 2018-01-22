Armenia abundant in new museums in 2018

Sayat-Nova museum will operate next to Haghpat monastery complex. The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia informed that the Mayor of Alaverdi has expressed his willingness to provide the territory. The task to activate the process was addressed to the Ministry’s respective department. The issue of the territory of Ara Guler photography museum is on the “negotiation” agenda of Ministry of Culture and Yerevan Municipality.

“We will have a large territory for the photography museum (around 600 square km) in one of the interesting parts of the city. Some imaginations on the exhibition are already in place”, informed the Minister.

And it seems the issue of Lusine Zakaryan’s long-awaited museum finds a solution. The format of the exhibition and the museum’s operation is being discussed. The museum will open in summer, most possibly, at the birthday of the singer, on June 1.

CIS Cultural capital Goris will become rich in Sero Khanzadyan’s house-museum. Minister’s orders towards this were also addressed to the respective department.

Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia