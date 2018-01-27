“We will continue to implement our reform agenda”, – Karen Karapetyan said in an interview to Euronews

Prime minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan talked with Oleksandra Vakulina, Euronews’ Business Editor at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In an interview PM Karapetyan talked about his future plans for the country’s economic development, as well as Armenia’s relations with its neighbouring nations.

“We will continue to implement our reform agenda for making Armenia more attractive with a comfortable business environment in terms of local market as a platform for doing business in our region by using our trade regimes. We are trying just now to create a shared future in our region, trying to be a platform, a gateway through markets, through cultures where the different parts of the world can be really compatible”, – Karen Karapetyan said.