Macron promises to add Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day in calendar

During the annual dinner with the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France on Tuesday evening, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron promised to include an “Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day” in the calendar, as pledged in the presidential campaign.

As reported by “Le Figaro”, the President of France will arrive at Yerevan in the frameworks of the Ministerial Conference of “La Francophonie”, on October of the current year. The President was hosted by Andre Manoukian, who invited around 500 representatives of the Armenian community to one of Paris hotels.

The Mayor of France, Anne Hidalgo, the President of the Île-de-France region Valérie Pécresse, French officials of Armenian origins, such as Patrick Devedjian and the Mayor of Lyon, Georges Képénékian, Member of Turkish Parliament of Armenian origins, Garo Paylan, as well as representatives from the Jewish community were also present at the dinner.

“The struggle for justice and recognition is our struggle, we lead it by commemoration and adding Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day in the calendar”, says President Macron.