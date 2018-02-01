Government to hold closed sessions: ‘this is a democratic decision’

“Holding closed sessions gives an opportunity of expressing more honest and critical opinion about the suggestions of the government members”, explained the Minister of Justice, Davit Harutyunyan.

Let us note that the government has adopted a decision of holding closed sessions, that is, the journalists will not have an opportunity of following the sessions online. The Minister told that there is no country where the government sessions are held open-door, and our government, from that perspective, was exceptional.

Asked why our government adopted such decisions, Mr. Harutyunyan explained that the open-door sessions bring forth negative consequences and when a 3rd person is present at the sessions, the debate acquires a different shade. The members have to take the presence of the 3rd person into consideration: “In reality, all discussions take place beyond the session of the government. I think this is a democratic decision.”

“However, this does not mean that the activity of the government should not be transparent. This is the reason that the transparency of the government’s activity, providing availability to the public are stipulated as the obligations of the Prime Minister”, explained the Minister. He told even if the sessions are closed, the representatives of the ministries will make a transparent report for the journalists and the public.

Let us mention that the journalists had been following the sessions of the government online for years.

Asked whether journalists hindered the honesty and free discussion of the members of the government, Mr. Harutyunyan replied: “The presence of not only journalists but also any given person who is not a government member limits any discussion. It is a fact.”

Nelly BABAYAN