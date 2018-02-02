Culture and Creativity programme ends; the work it started in the Eastern Partnership region continues

The EU-Eastern Partnership Culture and Creativity programme came to an end on 31 January. Over the last three years, the programme supported the contribution of the culture and creative sectors to the social and economic development of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

With the programme’s end, its resulting activities will continue to be carried out by culture and creative organisations in the six countries. The Eastern Partnership Cultural Observatory, which was established as part of the programme, will take over coordination and continue to monitor cultural policies across the region.

A number of online courses, translated handbooks and databases were created as part of the programme, and these will remain available through the programme website and Facebook page.

The Culture and Creativity Programme supported the cultural and creative sectors’ contribution to sustainable humanitarian, social and economic development in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine between February 2015 and January 2018. The programme covered topics such as cultural leadership, cultural and statistical research, audience development, cultural journalism, advocacy and fundraising.