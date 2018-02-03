Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 22:32 | February 3 2018
Arsenal 4-0 Everton LIVE updates: Aubameyang scores on debut, Mkhitaryan with two assists – Express

Arsenal 4-0 Everton LIVE updates: Express Sport brings you the latest Premier League news from the Emirates

HT: Lots of questions coming from Everton fans. I’ll try and answer one. NO, I don’t think you can sack a manager at half-time. Soz.

ARSENAL 4-0 EVERTON

HT: Referee Neil Swarbrick shows some mercy by blowing for half-time on the stroke of the 45th-minute. Everton supporters boo their side off the field after a pathetic display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan picking up where they left off at Borussia Dortmund. The former Manchester United playmaker has been particularly good.

45: Both of Mkhitaryan’s chances created in an Arsenal shirt have been converted.

44: Arsenal are literally queuing up to score. Mesut Ozil sidesteps every Everton player in sight, but Granit Xhaka fancies the shot and they trip over each other.

42: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the 8th player to score on his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal.

41: I genuinely hope that Everton will be refunding their supporters who made the trip. This must be torture for them. Disgrace.

39: Woodwork! It’s almost five before the break as Nacho Monreal climbs above his non-existant marker before glancing it against the post.

