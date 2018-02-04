Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:07 | February 4 2018
15:07 | February 4 2018

Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event of rendering financial support to the families with many children

On 3 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event of rendering financial support to the families with many children of Artsakh by philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan held in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the philanthropist highlighting the social and moral significance of this undertaking from the viewpoint of stimulating families with many children in the country.

 

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President

 

Categories: Official

