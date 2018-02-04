‘Macron to visit Artsakh when issue is resolved’: Murad Papazyan

Recently, during the annual dinner of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, which was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Murad Papazyan, co-chairman of the Coordinating Council once again invited him to visit Artsakh. Papazyan told reporters that Macron’s response was important and satisfying.

“He said he could not, since he would be judged as biased, as France is the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country. But he stated when the issue is resolved he will come to Artsakh with me. It means that he will come to Armenian Artsakh”, said Papazyan. Although Macron’s reason for refusal was initially obvious, according to Papazian, nevertheless, he voiced the offer in order that the French President knows that the issue of Artsakh is of great importance for the French-Armenian community.

“I did not expect him to give such an answer. Most importantly, he expressed readiness to visit when the issue is resolved. And this means that he supports us and seeks a pro-Armenian solution”, Murad Papazyan assured. Touching upon the Turkish Majlis Armenian MP Garo Paylan who was also present at the dinner, Papazian said: “He is in serious danger. What happened to Dink could also happen to him. In this regard Macron said he will make a talk so that there is no danger for Paylan”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN