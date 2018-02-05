Davit Minasyan on Aram Manukian’s discussion of his sketches: ‘I consider it to be normal, I am not nervous about it’

Sculptor Davit Minasyan was asked about his opinion on Aram Manukian’s heated discussions of his sketches mainly through the social network. Aram Manukian is the founder of the First Republic of Armenia.

“I do not know what people can disapprove of, however, if the work which is still a sketch is half-made, but has been published and discussed, I do not want to comment on it. The time will come, I will meet them, talk to all of them, inasmuch as the discussion is not a correct decision when it is made on Facebook, without looking at people’s face”, he responded. Mr. Minasyan added: “I do not see anything bad in discussing, simply I have seen very few serious professional criticisms, adequate analyses yet. The time will come, we will discuss, but not on Facebook, but on a different platform, it can take place in a studio or a club.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN