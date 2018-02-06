What will Republicans do?

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov does not know yet what position his party will take on the extraordinary session to be held on the 16th of February. Let us remind that the initiative of convening an extraordinary session on the inflation is of the “Yelq” bloc, which was also joined by the “Tsarukyan” alliance.

Journalists asked the Deputy Speaker whether the ruling Republican Party was going to overthrow the session by not providing a quorum, or whether they would allow the opposition to exercise its right to the end. Eduard Sharmazanov said that they had not discussed it yet, there was no political decision.

Nelly GRIGORYAN