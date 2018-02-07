Karen Karapetyan, Dominique de Buman discuss ways of developing Armenian-Swiss economic cooperation

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan hosted a delegation led by Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation.

Greeting the guests, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of continued development of inter-parliamentary relations, noting that Armenia is eager to possibly expand bilateral relations in all spheres of mutual interest with Switzerland. “As I stated in Davos, I attach special importance to the steps aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Armenia and Switzerland. And, in this context I would like to emphasize the importance of the business forum, which was held yesterday in Yerevan within the framework of your visit,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Dominique de Buman stressed that the Yerevan business forum was fruitful, at which possibilities for interaction and joint programs were discussed. The President of the National Council of Switzerland described as promising the prospect of cooperation in agriculture, including wine-making. Taking the opportunity, he advised that one of Switzerland’s largest wine-making companies is already cooperating with Armenian partners.

“I am convinced that we can establish good relations in the field of agriculture, exchange experience, and implement different business projects, as we can see reliable business partners and favorable conditions in Armenia,” Dominique de Buman pointed out. He also attached importance to cooperation in the field of renewable energy, in particular, as regards the export of solar panels produced in Armenia, as well as the development and expansion of cooperation in pharmaceutics and tourism. According to the Swiss National Council President, Armenia can be of great interest to Swiss citizens for its many attractions.

The parties attached importance to the launch of direct flights between the two countries in order to facilitate multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and Switzerland and boost contacts between people.

Thankful for the programs implemented by the Swiss Agency for Development in Armenia, Karen Karapetyan expressed the hope that the Swiss Agency’s commitments would be continued. “We are open for cooperation and stand ready to provide all the necessary support to Swiss companies. In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries grew by 3.6 times, so we should consistently build on our achievements in bilateral economic ties. We are confident that Armenia may attract Swiss capital, considering the preferential trade regimes we have with the EAEU, EU, USA and Iran,” Karen Karapetyan underscored.