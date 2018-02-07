Issue of having or not a statehood lies on altar: Zaruhi Postanjyan

“Yerkir Tsirani” party members visited Ararat, Artashat and Masis cities within the frameworks of the campaigns ahead of the pan-Armenian boycott.

“We have come to inform you that if we go on tolerating these authorities, the consequence will be not only the emigration and our poor life, but we will also lose our statehood, this is a national issue. The issue of having a statehood or not is put on the altar”, announced Zaruhi Postanjyan.

She also invited the citizens’ attention to the forthcoming elections: “March and April will be decisive for the whole Armenian nation.”

Although the presidential candidate of the RPA had rejected her connection with Amulsar mine, Mrs. Postanjyan informed the gathered people that Armen Sargsyan is involved in Amulsar destructive project: “These people come to rob our mines and leave us with poisonous environment.”

