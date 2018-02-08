Saakashvili’s book translated into Armenian: book discussion banned for 2 times

“I have not translated this book for Saakashvili, I have not translated this inasmuch as I have got no any big personal feelings about Saakashvili’s person. I have translated this because I have seen here a text which is useful for thinking and criticizing. I have seen a story of the construction of a state, which is represented from Saakashvili’s perspective”, told the translator of “Awakening of Powers” book, Mikayel Nahapetyan, during the presentation of the book. According to him, there is also a reverse viewpoint and people who say everything is a lie, because of this very reason there is a need of discussing criticizing and hoping and not hoping, but the fact that Georgia has been subject to change in before our eyes should make us think about the promotion of those changes.

The presentation of “Awakening of Powers” had managed to be annulled for 2 times. Despite the translator avoids of stating whether the nullification had a character of any concentrated pressures or it was a matter of an individual ambitions, he assesses it as a consequence of pressures: “I will feel myself happy if discussions evolve around the plot of the book and not around Saakashvili’s person, inasmuch as it should not be the primary issue of our state. Even if George Orwell wrote it, anyway, I think it should be discussed.”

The owner of “Yankee” pub, Manuk Sukiasyan told they are not indifferent towards any kind of intellectual product: “If the book is not banned from the perspective of the law and not any state entity has ceased, regardless of the plot of the book and the approval or disapproval of the author, the law should defend us and we should do everything to overcome the subjective obstacles of any type.”

“Yelq” bloc member, MP, Gevorg Gorgisyan does not understand the logic of this phenomenon of hindering the spread of a thing which is already in place and exists. He says, if the young man wants to learn something, there are a lot of sources: “It is not only Saakashvili, who has carried out a reformation and it is not only Saakashvili who has written a book, those books are numerous – on social networks, internet. We gradually smell totalitarianism in our country and this is dangerous, we should follow this attentively and fight against this.”

Karine KIRAKOSYAN