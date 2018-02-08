‘Aliyev not to have serious rival’: Artyom Tonoyan

The main opposition figures in Azerbaijan refuse to take part in the elections to be held in April instead of October, and influential politician Ilgar Mamedov is in prison and may be released only after the elections. Speaking about Aliyev’s decision to appoint early presidential elections in an interview with reporters, said an expert in Iranian studies, Artyom Tonoyan.

“The “National Council” of Azerbaijan, which is an alliance of opposition parties, will also boycott the elections. Other candidates who have declared participation are not independent political figures. Aliyev will not have a serious rival, those people have been nominated by his order”.

The expert noted that the decision to conduct early elections was made quite quickly. Reasons that Aliyev’s people state is not justified: celebration, harvesting… not serious. This implies that the decision was made very quickly. There are clan problems that are not available to the public”.

Artyom Tonoyan added that there were opinions that the decision to hold early elections could be conditioned by the fact that Azerbaijan intends to make changes in the Artsakh conflict, but this hypothesis should not be overestimated.

Luiza SUKIASYAN