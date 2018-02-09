Erdogan-sponsored forces plunder houses in Afrin

The militants of the “Free Syrian Army” who invaded the Syrian Kurdish region of Afrin with the units of the Turkish army on January 20 are robbing the houses of civilians.

A video published by the Kurdish “ANF” news agency shows how the militants steal the hens and turkeys in a village in Rajo, Afrin. According to the source, Arabic speaking fighters tell each other, “Kurds’ goods are worthy”.

It is noted that such cases are frequent: Since the beginning of the “Olive Branch” operation, many houses and cattle-breeding farms have been robbed in the Afrin border villages.

According to the Kurdish agency, about 150 civilians were killed within 20 days of Turkey’s assault.

Let us remind that the “Free Syrian Army” attacked Afrin region of Syria which under the control of the Kurds in Syria with the support of the Turkish Air Force. The ultimate goal of the military operation called “Olive Branch” is to take 30 km territory bordering Turkey from Syrian Kurds, and to establish a security zone there. According to Turkish official data, the number of Kurdish militants killed is 999 so far.

Ermenihaber.am