Karen Karapetyan: ‘We need to expand the geographical coverage of flights and attract budget airlines’

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation in the Office of Government, at which he was introduced to the activities and priority tasks carried out by the General Department of Civil Aviation in 2017 and the steps to take in 2018.

GDCA Director Sergey Avetisyan reported that all those priority programs and activities specified in the Government Program were completed in the period under review. On December 7, 2017, the concept of Free Route Airspace at the altitude of 9,500 meters was introduced in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia, effective from 00:00 to 06:00. The problems associated with the concept enforcement were said to have been discussed and appropriate solutions provided in cooperation with EUROCONTROL’s network administrator.

The document provides that air carriers will be able to access the airspace of Armenia from any specific destination and implement flights along a freely chosen route which, according to Mr. Avetisyan, can significantly reduce the fuel costs.

In addition, the air permit granting procedure has been simplified and upgraded for local and foreign carriers: the number mandatory certificates and the processing deadlines were reduced, and the one-stop-shop principle was introduced.

The Department has initiated an online filing system for airlines to improve business the environment and simplify procedures. Efforts are underway to ensure software support for online applications with the company that has won the tender. A flexible tariff discount policy is being applied for the new airlines operating at Zvartnots airport.

“We need to understand our weaknesses and failures, as well as what we should do to step up the passenger flow. The number one problem on which we should focus is to expand the flights’ geographical coverage. Secondly, we have to evaluate the steps we can take to attract budget airlines. Once we have realized the problems’ macros, we can improve the coverage and the quality of flights,” Karen Karapetyan underscored.

The Head of Government stressed the need for developing small aviation and, in this context, attached importance to the launch of flights to Meghri, given the existence of a free economic zone in that area. “We must have a small aviation development plan in several points and directions,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Sergey Avetisyan reported that small aviation-related studies have already been completed in a bid to assess the conditions available in a number of targeted airports and make accurate estimates. In addition, the Department is working with private partners to engage in possible cooperation.

Prime Minister Karapetyan attached importance to the steps taken by different international carriers to make of Yerevan a transit point and issued instructions to that effect. The Premier also instructed to work out a clear-cut action plan and targets for 2018 in order to expand the coverage of flights, increase passenger flows, involve budget airlines and promote small aviation in Armenia.