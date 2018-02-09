Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:15 | February 9 2018
Azerbaijan: Azeri activist conscripted despite ill-health – Amnesty

Azeri activist Ulvi Hasanli has been conscripted for military service, despite being in ill-health, and sent to the zone of the unresolved conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh. Following a medical examination in September 2017, he was exempted from military service until 2019 on grounds of ill-health; an ultrasound showed he had inflamed kidney and kidney stones. However late in October the decision was reversed and he was detained and taken to a military base to begin his military service. Amnesty International believes he is being targeted because of his peaceful activism.

Categories: World

