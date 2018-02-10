Beer’s health benefits save from these dangerous diseases including diabetes

Beer, in moderation, has at least 3 health benefits and may protect from these dangerous diseases. Reports Emaxhealth.

Beer can benefit your health and help in the fight against dangerous diseases, American biologists have learned. Scientists argue that the drink should be used by those who struggle with excess weight, high blood pressure and diabetes. However, the researchers emphasize, talking about the benefits of beer is possible only with moderate use.

Weight loss is one of the major benefits of drinking beer moderately and here is how beer helps to lose weight. When I was growing up I was always told that beer actually helps to gain weight, not to lose weight.

Improving diabetes is another major health benefit of drinking beer. Here is how beer helps diabetes.

Beer’s Health Benefits if Used Moderately

1. Weight Loss

3. Lowers High blood pressure

3. Helps with Diabetes

The journal, Scientific Reports of American biologists from the University of Oregon, reports that beer can be useful in combating obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. The useful substance is the xanthohumol contained in hops, which is one of the main ingredients of beer. Scientists came to this conclusion after series of experiments. The experiments were carried out on mice that were fed a high-fat diet, which often leads to obesity, high blood pressure and other serious health problems.

Along with the high-fat diet, the mice were also fed varying levels of xanthohumol. The mice who were given the highest dosage, cut their LDL, or ‘bad’ cholesterol 80 percent, their insult level 42 percent and the IL-6, (a biomarker for inflammation) by 78 percent.

The mice grew and gained weight on this high fat diet, however 22 percent less on those receiving the xanthohumol. It also appeared that the intake also increased oxygen consumption and metabolic rate. These mice also showed a decrease in insulin resistance, a factor leading to type 2 diabetes. The experimental rodents also suppressed susceptibility to the leupin-induced hunger in the body.Therefore, mice used to experience satiety earlier and and eat less, which neutralized the consumption of fatty foods.

In fact, Guinness beer has specific health benefits. “Guinness is a world-famous Irish beer that is perhaps one of the most popular drinks in the world on St. Patrick’s Day. News that there are a considerable number of health benefits to Guinness has many beer drinkers feeling good,” reports Dr. Harold Mandel, a past eMaxHealth contributor.

Now scientists call beer a medication.

