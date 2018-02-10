Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan’s meeting with oppositional ‘Yelq’ lasts short

Aravot.am reminded Lena Nazaryan, oppositional “Yelq” faction MP, that she had stated that she would ask Armen Sargsyan, a presidential candidate nominated by the ruling Republican Party, whether assuming the office of the President of Armenia he was going to speak out about the Amulsar project freely. Then we asked the MP, whether at the faction’s meeting with Armen Sargsyan, she had addressed her question to Mr. Sargsyan, Lena Nazaryan replied that she had not managed because of the lack of time: “I do not know how much time Mr. Sargsyan has allocated for the meetings with the other factions, but the meeting with us lasted short, for about an hour. The leader of the faction addressed his questions, and before Mr. Sargsyan answered all questions, the time was out”.

According to Lena Nazaryan, during the meeting mainly Armen Sargsyan spoke, and she did not want to interrupt him.

The “Yelq” MP assured that she will definitely address the question to Armen Sargsyan and concluded: “If Armen Sargsyan approves his candidacy, I will ask him this question at the National Assembly during the question-and-answer session”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN