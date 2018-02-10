Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:05 | February 10 2018
Bako Sahakyan received Armen Sargsyan

On 9 February President Bako Sahakyan received candidate for the President of the Republic of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party Armen Sargsyan.

After the tete-a-tete meeting the talks were continued in an enlarged format.

A broad spectrum of issues related to the state-building, cooperation between the two Armenian states, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, domestic and foreign policy, regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan highlighted Armen Sargsyan’s visit to Artsakh and his meetings scheduled in our republic underlining that it reflected the significant role and place of Artsakh in the life of the Armenian statehood and people.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirossyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook at the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

   OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

