‘Regardless of Azerbaijani inner political mutilations, we should be ready to resist their encroachments’

According to David Babayan, the Spokesman of the Nagorno Karabakh President, it is obvious that Azerbaijan is an unpredictable country. During the interview with “Aravot”, Mr. Babayan expressed concern: “Azerbaijan does not respect its own laws or international norms. This is evidenced by the fact that the presidential elections are rescheduled”.

We inquired whether moving the terms of the elections, as some experts expressed concern, does not mean that Azerbaijan has goals to launch war operations in September. Mr. Babayan replied: “We should not speculate this problem. A question arises: if the elections were held at the right time, and if Azerbaijan wanted a war, would it have affected its decision? One of the important factors in declaring war is spontaneity. Consequently, when the terms of the elections change, the unexpectedness is lost. Everyone can think that Azerbaijan is doing so to attack within this period, so the surprise factor, in this case, is neutralizing”.

According to Mr. Babayan, regardless of anything, the Armenian army should always be ready to resist the Azeri encroachments: “Regardless of political mutilations, games, rescheduling of elections, we must be ready at any moment to resist any encroachments of Azerbaijan. And this is not about elections. In general, we must be ready because we have an abnormal fascist neighboring country”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN