Everyone’s roles predictable

It is evident that the style of “Yerkir Tsirani” party’s political struggle is making scandal out of anything and everywhere. They have managed to do that even with the Georgian border guards, although they are not subject to the Armenian authorities, as assumed. The City Council sessions are active from that perspective as well, which makes us, the journalists happy. This time the party’s creativity reached the smelly glass bottles. They should have been handed to Mayor Taron Margaryan, inasmuch as the residents of Nubarashen roadway live in that odor – the sewage of nearby Nubarashen prison are flowing to the bottom of the residential buildings of that area. And this is a fact.

Let us carry out a mental expertise and suppose that smelly bottles would have appeared on Taron Margaryan’s table. What would follow afterwards? I think – nothing. But it was not calculated by “Yerkir Tsirani” evidently, inasmuch as the scandal would be finished by this. But the girls know who they deal with, they know who their opponents are. And those opponents are guided by not political calculations, but the “gang guys’” logic: “how you dare to say something to our boss?” And because everything took place in “boss’s” presence, it becomes clear that those “guys” depending all upon the Mayor would show off all their “charm”. These RPA members of the City Council do not have and do not know any way of talking, explaining, proving their right other than fists, and will not know either. That is, in this smelly story “Yerkir Tsirani’s” calculation was grounded on RPA members’ intellect, the level of their education, life’s perceptions and that calculation was completely spot on.

I have always been interested on why the people comprising the moving force of the Armenian authorities – communist, ANC members, RPA members, are so blockhead and restricted. It seemed such people should have been alien to the leaders having implemented the 88’s revolution, but in 3-4 years they surrounded themselves by “fodder” and “caramels”, who had the same facial expression we see on RPA “businessman-deputy” members. Well, and the man who was pulling back the hair of the girl with an unruly passion, has a need of communicating with a psychoanalytic.

The most painful, nevertheless, is another thing. The parties played their totally predictable roles. All that noise, however, does not contribute to the change of the reality in Nubarashen.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN