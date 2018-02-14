European Commission launches 2018 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize

The Natali prize will acknowledge outstanding reporting on development issues and applications are open from 5 February to 9 March for online, print or audio-visual works.

It will reward outstanding reporting on issues such as poverty eradication, and the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, as outlined in the new European Consensus for Development.

The Consensus is an ambitious vision for the EU institutions and Member States’ development policy, which calls for better coordination and coherence in support of peace, the planet, people, prosperity and partnerships.

Prize categories

The prize has two categories based on age: 21 to 26 years old, and 27 years plus. For each category there will be a winner from each region: Africa; the Arab World and the Middle East; Asia and the Pacific; Latin America and the Caribbean; and Europe.

A “Grand Winner” will be selected from among the regional winners, and an additional thematic prize will be awarded for work focused on the elimination of violence against women and girls.

Winners will receive their awards at a ceremony during the 2018 European Development Daysin Brussels this June.

How to apply

Journalists are invited to submit their work in any format, i.e. published online, print, radio or TV broadcast. Applications are open from 5 February until 9 March 2018 and the specific rules and criteria can be checked online.