‘They beat a woman: shame: take this water to analysis’: Nubarashen resident to Republican Council members

Laura Hambardzumyan, a resident of one of the nearby buildings of “Nubarashen” penitentiary positively assesses the idea of taking the sewage water to the Council session by “Yerkir Tsirani” member of the Council Marina Khachatryan, but the way the Republican male members treated to Marina Khachatryan is unacceptable to her. “Perhaps “Yerkir Tsirani” did not present it nicely, but they might have thought that presenting it politely would not be accepted, that is why they took the sewage water there”, Laura Hambardzumyan said during an interview with Aravot.am.

Laura Hambardzumyan considers shameless how Republican members treated Marina Khachatryan. “They saw a woman and started beating… they are men, how could they behave like that? They needed to pour the sewage water on their heads to teach them a lesson…”.

A Nubarashen resident was also dissatisfied with comments of Republican member of the Council Alina Kushkyan on the incident. “Let them first take this water to analysis and then to make a speech… that is a poison, that is why we voice it out to get the problem resolved”, said Mrs. Laura.

Luiza SUKIASYAN