PM reviews draft program for Armenia’s business environment improvement in 2018

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a discussion on the 2018 draft business environment improvement program of Armenia.

The Head of Government was briefed on the results of some 43 activities aimed at facilitating the process of company establishment, issuance of construction permits, connectivity to the electricity grid, property registration, obtaining loans, protecting small shareholders, tax collection, foreign trade, contract enforcement and bankruptcy. The Premier was provided information on the formation of working groups for each individual sector.

Prime Minister Karapetyan made a point of keeping in close touch with the business community in the process of developing and implementing different measures to improve Armenia’s Doing Business index and issued a number of instructions to that effect.