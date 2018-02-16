Armen Sargsyan agrees

President Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan, nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia, who, before making a decision on the proposal of a majority political force in the National Assembly, during the previous meeting with the President of the Republic, asked for time to meet with representatives of different political forces, representatives of scientific, intellectual, social, charitable organizations, business and labour circles, structures, organizations and individuals representing Artsakh Republic and Diasporan Armenians.

Armen Sargsyan noted that the planned meetings were over and as a result, he made his decision. During the meeting with the President of the Republic of Armenia, the candidate for presidency nominated by the Republican Party has thoroughly presented the reasons for his decision.