Unique ropeway to be built in Lori

Tourism is going to become one of the branches developing Lori region, explains Lori governor, Artur Nalbandyan. Pursuant to the data suggested by Lori Municipality, the number of the tourists visited the region in 2017 has doubled as compared with 2016 data, making up 200.000 people.

It is planned to build a one of a kind ropeway in the region, in Shahumyan village of Lori region, in the foothill of Maymekh Mountain, due to which the number of tourists will increase even more in the region: “That chain project will develop almost all villages of Vanadzor and Gugarq in particular. A ropeway of that power will not exist in the region, it is going to be unique by its strength. All possible opportunities for developing and providing infrastructures and overall economic advancement will be created.”

Mr. Nalbandyan assured there are real investors for the development of the region. As stated by him, planning operations are already being carried out by a private company. And investments will be made in the near future: “The real investor tried to examine Maymekh foothill due to serious specialists, to find out which part is more beneficial for building the ropeway. And the specialists concluded that the part where a half-built abandoned construction is in place coming from the Soviet times, is not beneficial, inasmuch as it is snowing for a shorter time here than in Shahumyan village – in Maymekh sector. Therefore a decision was made – to build the ropeway in that territory.”

During the first press conference of the current year, answering to the journalists’ questions implying that the streets and gardens continue to remain in a bad condition in Vanadzor, in line of developing tourism in the region, Artur Nalbandyan said that Vanadzor is going to acquire its former name of green and well-kept city soon enough: “Since the present year Vanadzor development program is going to enter into force and in August to September the program of the Asian Bank referring to $25 million, will be launched. And I assure you that all main roads as well as the squares of Vanadzor are going to be improved, the gardens – greened and prospered. Vanadzor will win back its former name as a green and well-kept city. Vanadzor Municipality has already developed draft projects and represented to the Ministry of the Regional Administration. After several changes $25 million investment program will enter Vanadzor.”

According to the governor, the field of Information Technologies is considered as one of the most promising and important fields to the region. In 17 schools of 10 villages Smart rooms have been built. 7 more rooms of the same kind are planned to be built in the villages as well, until the mid of the current year.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN