Either war or settlement: explosive situation in place: Armenian National Congress member explains

“An explosive situation has evolved. Indeed, we get closer to a solution which will be either through war or a settlement”, replied the Vice-president of the Armenian National Congress, Levon Zurabyan to Aravot.am. We speak of Artsakh conflict. Levon Zurabyan told they will do everything and at least they are hopeful and that their activities were aimed at the following: prompting our countries to go for the settlement of the conflict through peacemaking as soon as possible.

We had asked Mr. Zurabyan about the report published by the American intelligence, which entails a discourse on the danger of the recurrence of the military actions in Artsakh conflict zone in 2018. The fact of Russia’s being the arms supplier of the sides is indicated, but nothing is spoken of the fact that the US’s ally – Israel, is one of the main arms supplier of Azerbaijan alike.

Levon Zurabyan says, ANC has never assessed the steps of the superpowers, it is not the issue of the political forces: “We should understand that there are political realities which should be taken into account, otherwise we will fail. The issue of the political forces is to give a correct evaluation of those realities, distribution and clashes of interests and taking steps serving to the good of Armenia’s security, its strengthening, the development of democracy and economy.”

He reminds ANC’s main message during the previous Parliamentary elections: “We have said that the danger of the recurrence of the unsettled conflict hangs on Armenia. Is it important for any Armenian intelligence service publish a report on that topic for you to start speaking about it?”

We asked if the Armenian authorities do correct evaluation of the situation and undertake respective measures, in his opinion. He answered he did not know, inasmuch as the negotiations are usually closed. It was the case when Armenian National Movement was in power. However, the ANC has its positioning and they are going to do everything for the peaceful settlement.

Nelly GRIGORYAN