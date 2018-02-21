Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:43 | February 21 2018
21:43 | February 21 2018

Why Alex Iwobi holds the key to Arsenal getting the best out of Ozil & Mkhitaryan – Football.london

Why Alex Iwobi holds the key to Arsenal getting the best out of Ozil & Mkhitaryan – Football.london

The Nigeria international has been criticised by fans – but he is still a key man for Arsene Wenger

Arsenal host Ostersund in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night with the tie all but over following the 3-0 win in Sweden last week.

It may have been a cruise for Arsenal in Scandinavia, but there were still plenty of positives to take from the comfortable win in the freezing conditions.

The big thing to come from the victory was how clear it was that Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have already struck up an excellent understanding.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Sport

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook