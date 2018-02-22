‘Azerbaijan only speaks of lands’ return, neglecting other principles’: Edward Nalbandian in European Parliament

“Armenia does not demand its partners to support it against Azerbaijan,” announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, replying to the questions of European Parliament Members, during the session of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament. Proceeding with the answer of the question referring to the resolution of Artsakh conflict, Mr. Nalbandian mentioned: “Our positioning implies that the format of the conflict settlement is the Minsk Group and Minsk Group has a mandate for the conflict resolution. The stance of the Co-chairs is depicted in the speeches made by the Presidents of the co-chairing states.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia emphasized the differences existing in Azerbaijan and Armenia’s approaches as regards Artsakh conflict resolution: “Armenia accepts the statements and the suggestions of Minsk Group co-chairing countries. However, until now Azerbaijan tries not to make a reference to those statements. In a lot of Summits of the Eastern Partnership Azerbaijan has even threatened to apply a veto if any reference was made to those statements within the declarations of the summits.”

Mr. Nalbandian reminded the Co-chairs have announced for a set of times that in the issue of the conflict resolution we should rely our actions on 3 principles – non-application of force and exclusion of the force use threats, right to self-determination, territorial integration.

The Minister highlighted – the Co-chairs have always announced that in the process of the conflict resolution these principles should not be differed from each other and viewed in a single unity.

Within this context, Mr. Nalbandian stressed that the ultimate status of Nagorno-Karabakh should be decided in the result of Artsakh people’s free expression of will.

Addressing to Azerbaijan’s behavior, Mr. Nalbandian announced: “Azerbaijani side speaks only of a single principle – territorial integrity. They only speak of the lands’ return. Meanwhile, I repeat, the Co-chairs have announced for a row of times that all principles should be viewed in a single unity.”

Asked whether Armenia was suppressed during the process of becoming EAEU Member, Mr. Nalbandian recalled: “The next day the decision was made of Armenia’s joining the EAEU, I was in Brussels. I informed in the name of the Republic of Armenia, that we were ready to sign an Association Agreement with the EU, but they told me it was not possible, inasmuch as the EAEU could not be a competitor to Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, the constituent part of the Association Agreement. I asked – how did they know, EAEU did not exist yet, they replied there was no possibility. However, years afterwards it became clear that our positioning – “both, and”, was possible.”

Turning to Armenian-Turkish relations, Edward Nalbandian stated that Turkey is the one to set preconditions and it was not able to verify Armenian-Turkish protocols 9 years forward.

As a response to Russia’s military presence in the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Nalbandian informed that Armenia has asked Russia to deploy a military base in Armenia by itself. He assured the presence of the Russian military base is the guarantor of the security of the Republic of Armenia together with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

Edward Nalbandian, reminding of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement on Yerevan being an Azerbaijani historical land, asked a rhetorical question: “Do you imagine what situation there is in the region? Consequently, from the perspective of the Republic of Armenia, Russia’s presence in Armenia is a factor providing a stability and security in the region.”

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN